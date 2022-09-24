Ankita Bhandari murder: After CM Dhami's order, Vantara resort in Rishikesh demolished; 'illegal' resorts under scanner

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Following the orders of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya - son of a BJP leader who has been arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari - is being demolished. Dhami on Friday (September 23) gave strict instructions to District Magistrates to investigate all the resorts of the state. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also ordered to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Demolition underway on orders of CM PS Dhami, at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya who allegedly murdered Ankita Bhandari: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the CM



(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/8iklpWw0y6 September 24, 2022

Dhami said that the strictest punishment will be given for such crimes. "It is unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal," he said. Three people including resort owner Pulkit Arya were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing about six days ago. Women gheraoed the Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case. The 19-year-old receptionist went missing a few days ago and her body was found on September 23. The young receptionist worked at the resort. Police said that accused confessed to having pushed her into a canal after a dispute and she drowned.

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Women gherao the Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case



The 19-yr-old receptionist went missing a few days ago & her body was found today. 3 accused, incl Pulkit -owner of the resort where she worked- arrested pic.twitter.com/v3IK8zE1xI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2022

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that the resort owner Pulkit Arya has been arrested along with two more accused in the case. Pulkit Arya is the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya. Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI, "The girl went missing five-six days back. The area of the resort didn't come under a regular Police Station area. There is a Patwari Police system here and an FIR was registered under that on behalf of the resort owner."

He added, "The DM handed over the case to Laxman Jhula Police, who worked out the case within 24 hours. The resort owner turned out to be the accused. Three accused including the resort owner Pulkit have been arrested."

(With ANI inputs)