NewsIndia
ANKITA BHANDARI KILLING

Ankita Bhandari murder: After CM Dhami's order, Vantara resort in Rishikesh demolished; 'illegal' resorts under scanner

Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh is owned by Pulkit Arya - son of BJP leader Vinod Arya - who has been arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally
  • Dhami said that the strictest punishment will be given for such crimes
  • The 19-year-old receptionist went missing a few days ago and her body was found on September 23

Trending Photos

Ankita Bhandari murder: After CM Dhami's order, Vantara resort in Rishikesh demolished; 'illegal' resorts under scanner

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Following the orders of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya - son of a BJP leader who has been arrested in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari - is being demolished. Dhami on Friday (September 23) gave strict instructions to District Magistrates to investigate all the resorts of the state. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also ordered to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.

 

Dhami said that the strictest punishment will be given for such crimes. "It is unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal," he said. Three people including resort owner Pulkit Arya were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing about six days ago. Women gheraoed the Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case. The 19-year-old receptionist went missing a few days ago and her body was found on September 23. The young receptionist worked at the resort. Police said that accused confessed to having pushed her into a canal after a dispute and she drowned.

 

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that the resort owner Pulkit Arya has been arrested along with two more accused in the case. Pulkit Arya is the son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya. Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI, "The girl went missing five-six days back. The area of the resort didn't come under a regular Police Station area. There is a Patwari Police system here and an FIR was registered under that on behalf of the resort owner."

He added, "The DM handed over the case to Laxman Jhula Police, who worked out the case within 24 hours. The resort owner turned out to be the accused. Three accused including the resort owner Pulkit have been arrested."

(With ANI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral