Anna Hazare

Anna Hazare admitted to Pune hospital after complaining of chest pain

Pune (Maharashtra): Anna Hazare, social activist and Gandhian, was on Thursday (November 25) admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune after he complained of chest pain, hospital authorities said.

"Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. He has been kept under observation and stable," Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic informed. The 84-year old is currently stable, the medical superintendent said.

 

"Patient admitted under Dr Purvez Grant, Cardiologist for Medical Management and Coronary Angiography. He is stable now." Dr Bodamwad further said.

(With ANI inputs)

 

