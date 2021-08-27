हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anna University

Anna University announces results for Nov-Dec 2020 re-exam and April-May exam

Anna University has declared results of November-December 2020 re-exams and April-May 2021 examinations for all the regular students studying in the affiliated colleges.

Image credit: Twitter

Chennai: Anna University has declared the results of November-December 2020 re-exams and April-May 2021 examinations on its official website. Students can check their results on the official website of Anna University: coe1.annauniv.edu

DIRECT LINK FOR RESULT

Anna University results 2021:Here’s  how to get your score card

Step1: Visit the official website of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu

Step2: Click on the link that reads, "November-December 2020 (Re-Examinations) and April-May 2021 Examinations - Results -Mirror 1 or Mirror 2".

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and log in. The result will be displayed on the screen.

The result has been declared for all the regular students studying in the affiliated colleges of Anna University.

