Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay granted bail by Delhi court

New Delhi: A Delhi court granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay on Wednesday (August 11) in connection with a case where anti-Muslim slogans were raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain granted bail to Upadhyay, an advocate, on a bond of Rs 50,000, as per PTI report.

The Delhi police on Tuesday had arrested six people, including Upadhyay in the case. Other accused arrested were Preet Singh, a gau sevak, Deepak Singh, Deepak Kumar, Vinod Sharma and Vinit Bajpai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

A video showing communal slogans being invoked during a protest at Jantar Mantar went viral on social media. After a huge uproar, the Delhi Police registered a case on Monday. The protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday had witnessed the participation of hundreds of people where inflammatory slogans against Muslims were raised, the news agency reported.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay. “The protest was held against colonial laws and demanding to abolish 222 British laws. We have seen the video, but have no idea who they are. The police should take strict action against the persons who raised the slogans,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Upadhyay too has refuted any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogans raised at the protest. “I have submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police to examine the video which went viral. If the video is authentic, then strict action should be taken against the persons who were involved in it,” he had said.

The BJP leader added, “I have no idea who they are. I have never seen them, never met them and neither called them there. Till the time I was there, they were not seen there. If the video is fake, then a propaganda is being circulated to defame Bharart Jodo Andolan."

(With agency inputs)

