Antilia bomb scare: NIA files charge sheet against Sachin Waze, and nine others

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against ten persons including former police officers Sachin Waze and Pradeep Sharma in the case of SUV with explosives found near Antilia and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The central probe agency filed over 9,000-page charge sheet naming Waze, Sharma and others icnluding Vinayak Shinde, Naresh Gor, Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni and Santosh Shelar. All the accused are in judicial custody.

In a press prelease, NIA said it found incriminating evidences against the above mentioned 10 arrested accused during investigation. They are allegedly involved in various stages of conspiracy of placing explosive laden Mahindra Scorpio vehicle, its theft and commission of murder of Mansukh Hiran.

The accused have been charged under IPC sections for murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and `negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances' as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act.

The SUV was found near Antilia on February 25, 2021.

Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. Sachin Waze, posted with the Mumbai crime branch and earlier famous as an `encounter specialist', was arrested as prime accused and later dismissed from service. Sharma, another former encounter specialist officer, had already retired from the police force.

On June 9, the special NIA court here had granted an extension of two months to the Central agency to submit its charge sheet. Another extension of thirty days was granted on August 5 after the NIA said the investigation was still underway.

Further investigation in the case continues, NIA said.