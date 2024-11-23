Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Anushakti Nagar seat is one of the 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra. It comes under the suburban Mumbai district and is a general category assembly seat. This seat represents one of the six assembly segments that form part of the Mumbai South Central Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Nawab Malik of the Nationalist Congress Party won from the Anushakti Nagar constituency against Shiv Sena candidate Tukaram Ramkrushna Kate. The power in this constituency has alternated between the NCP and Shiv Sena. The NCP secured the seat in both 2009 and 2019, while Shiv Sena won it in 2014. This time NCP candidate Sana Malik contesting from the Anushakti Nagar seat against NCP-SP leader Fahad Ahmad.

The primary contest in the Maharashtra Assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti consists of the BJP, NCP (led by Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (under Eknath Shinde), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena-UBT, and the Samajwadi Party.

Voting for the 288 Legislative Assembly seats in Maharashtra took place on November 20, and the vote-counting is currently underway.