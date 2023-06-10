topStoriesenglish2619937
RAHUL GANDHI

'Any Patriotic Person...': Amit Shah Fires Fresh Salvo At Rahul Gandhi Over His US Remarks

Amit Shah said the financial condition of the middle class has rapidly ascended in the nine years of the Modi government.

Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

'Any Patriotic Person...': Amit Shah Fires Fresh Salvo At Rahul Gandhi Over His US Remarks

PATAN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying it does not suit the leader of any party to criticise one's own country abroad. Shah accused Gandhi of going abroad to slander India, and advised him to learn from his ancestors. Shah was referring to Gandhi's criticism of the Narendra Modi government during his recent visit to the USA. 

"Any patriotic person should discuss Indian politics within India. It does not suit the leader of any party to go abroad and discuss the country's politics and condemn the country. Remember this Rahul baba, people of the country are watching it closely," Shah said. He was addressing a rally at Siddhpur town in Patan district of Gujarat organised to mark nine years of the Modi government. Under the Modi government, the country witnessed huge changes, he said. 

"But Congress party does not stop talking about anti-India things. Rahul baba is going abroad on vacation due to summer heat. He condemns the country abroad. I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi to learn from his ancestors," he said. Shah also said in the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dreams of the middle class by opening new educational institutions, providing subsidised homes and creating lakhs of jobs.

Shah said the financial condition of the middle class has rapidly ascended in the nine years of the Modi government. "PM @narendramodi Ji unveiled an era of #9YearsOfEnabledMiddleClass by realizing their aspirations. Whether it is opening up new educational institutions for their children to excel, handing them over subsidized homes, or creating lakhs of jobs, Modi Ji fulfilled their dreams," he tweeted.

The home minister also said from tax rebates of up to Rs 7 lakh to affordable medicines through Janaushadhi and from insurance to cheap travel under UDAAN, Prime Minister Modi has supported the middle class financially all along.

