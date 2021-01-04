हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AP EAMCET allotment result 2020

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 out on apeamcet.nic.in, here’s how to check online

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 out on apeamcet.nic.in, here’s how to check online

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET on its official website apeamcet.nic.in. The candidates can log in on the website to check the seat allotment result.

“Registered Candidates can get their Login ID by sending SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET (space) 01 (space) Your Hall Ticket Number’ through their registered mobile number. Candidates can get their Allotted Seat Details by sending SMS to 8790499899 as’ APEAMCET (space) 02 (space) Hall Ticket Number,” the notice mentioned.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Here's how to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: In the new page appeared, enter login credentials

Step 3: AP EAMCET result will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Download the allotment letter, take a print out for further reference.

The eligible EAMCET candidates can take admission to engineering, bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture)/ BSc (Horticulture)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc and BPharmacy, PharmaD courses.

The AP EAMCET is conducted every year by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is conducted for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges across the state.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AP EAMCET allotment result 2020APSCHE
Next
Story

China provokes India again as it deploys tanks opposite Indian posts at LAC
  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT46S

10 major news stories related to farmers' movement