AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 out on apeamcet.nic.in, here’s how to check online

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result of AP EAMCET on its official website apeamcet.nic.in. The candidates can log in on the website to check the seat allotment result.

“Registered Candidates can get their Login ID by sending SMS to 8790499899 as ‘APEAMCET (space) 01 (space) Your Hall Ticket Number’ through their registered mobile number. Candidates can get their Allotted Seat Details by sending SMS to 8790499899 as’ APEAMCET (space) 02 (space) Hall Ticket Number,” the notice mentioned.

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Here's how to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: In the new page appeared, enter login credentials

Step 3: AP EAMCET result will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Download the allotment letter, take a print out for further reference.

The eligible EAMCET candidates can take admission to engineering, bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture)/ BSc (Horticulture)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc and BPharmacy, PharmaD courses.

The AP EAMCET is conducted every year by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. The exam is conducted for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges across the state.