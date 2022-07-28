AP ICET 2022: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will close the AP ICET 2022 answer key objection window tomorrow, July 29. Candidates who appeared for the ICET exam can download the preliminary answer key along with their response sheet and question paper. Earlier, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 answer key today, July, 27. The AP ICET 2022 preliminary key along with the candidate's response sheet.

Candidates can match reponses, and raise objections against the key if they are not satisfied with the answers in it by 6 pm today. AP ICET answer key 2022 was released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in on July 27.

AP ICET 2022: Here is how you can raise objections

Step 1 Visit the official website of AP ICET 2022

Step 2 Download “Master Question Papers with Preliminary Keys” and response sheets

Step 3 Match the answer with response sheet

Step 4 Click on “Key Objections” and enter Registration Number, ICET Hall Ticket Number, Mobile Number

Step 5 File your objections on any key that seems dubious to you

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, APICET 2022 was conducted by Andhra University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education ( APSCHE) on July 25 in online mode. The ICET held at various centres in 25 cities across the state of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad had 200 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each. Total duration of the exam was 150 minutes. Get important links to raise objections below.