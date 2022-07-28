NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exam on July 29, 2022. Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of result/ answer key yet. According to certain media reports NEET 2022 Answer Key is likely to be out by July 29 while the Result is expected around August 18.

NEET UG results will be published soon after the final answer key is released. NEET result will be announced in the form of scorecards, mentioning student's subject-wise marks and percentile scores. NTA will also announce cut-off scores for different categories and names of all India toppers.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Here is how you can check the Answer Key

- Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.”

- Enter the login credentials and click on submit option.

- Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen.

The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2022 exam at different centers located in around 497 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India on July 17. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance exam. Out of the total candidates, 8,07,541 were boys, 10,64,791 were girls, and 11 were transgender.