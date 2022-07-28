WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery & General Nursing & Midwifery or WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2022 has been declared online, on July 28, 2022. Candidates can check and download their WBJEE ANM GNM rank cards now from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. The steps and direct link have been shared below.

WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2022 declared announcement has been made for the exam held on June 12, 2022. Candidates may please note that the ANM, GNM final answer key has already been released, based on the objections submitted by candidates.

Candidates would now need their application number and other login details to check their WBJEE ANM GNM results. They can also refer to the step-by-step process and direct link given here to download the rank cards.

WBJEE ANM GNM Result 2022 : Here is how to check result

- Candidates must visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board - wbjeeb.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the ANM, GNM tab and then click on the link that reads, 'View/Download Rank Card for ANM(R), GNM - 2022.'

- A new page would open where you have to enter your login details, as asked.

- Your ANM GNM rank cards and result would then be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy of it for future references.

WBJEEB is conducted for admission in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2022-23 into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course.