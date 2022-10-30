topStories
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final phase registration begins TOMORROW at icet-sche.aptonline.in- Check time and more here

AP ICET 2022 Resgistration for final phase will begin tomorrow, the result will be released on November 11.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
  • The last date to register is November 3
  • AP ICET seat allotment result was out on October 22
  • The registration fee for counselling is ₹1200

AP ICET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET Counselling dates for final phase. The AP ICET 2022 final phase registration process will commence tomorrow and the last date to register is November 3. Candidates can register for the final phase of counselling at icet-sche.aptonline.in. 

AP ICET 2022: Steps to register here

1. Open the official website —  icet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. On the home page, click the AP ICET 2022 registration link

3. Enter the required credentials like the hall ticket number and date of birth

4. Click on the submit tab and register with the required information

5. Fill out the application form carefully

6. Pay the application fees

7. Upload the scanned documents and click save

8. Download the application form and print it for future reference

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2022 Result will be released on November 11. The registration fee for counselling is ₹1200 for those who belong to General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories. The fee for candidates in the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) categories is ₹600. APSCHE released the AP ICET seat allotment result on October 22, 2022. 

