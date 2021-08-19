Apni Party leader shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Thursday (August 19) shot dead a Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader in Kulgam, officials said here. Ghulam Hassan Lone was shot at by the ultras in his native Devsar area, they said, adding he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said they have taken cognisance of the incident.

This comes just two days after terrorists shot dead BJP leader Javeed Ahmad Dar in the same district. Before that, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on August 9 barged into the house of a BJP sarpanch in Anantnag district and killed him and his wife.

Lone's killing also evoked widespread condemnation from mainstream political parties including the PDP, the National Conference and the People's Conference. "Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said the "renewed trend" of militants targeting mainstream leaders is "very worrying".

"Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat," Abdullah tweeted.

People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone said, "Strongly condemn the killing of @Apnipartyonline leader Ghulam Hassan Lone in Kulgam. Recent spate of attacks on mainstream leaders is worrying. "Violence only brings miseries to people. Such killings only create more widows and orphans. These heinous acts must cease," he added.

