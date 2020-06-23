APPSC Group I Mains exam to be conducted from November 2, check full schedule on psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Monday (June 22) finally released the dates and schedule for APPSC Group I mains exam after delaying the release of schedule due to the coronavoirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.

As per the new schedule released by APPSC, the Group 1 exam for the mains stage which was to be held in March 2020 will now be held in November 2020. The APPSC Group 1 service exam (mains) will be held from November 2 to 13, 2020. The date sheet is available on the official site of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Paper Date of Exam Paper in Telugu (Qualifying Nature) November 2, 2020 Paper in English (Qualifying Nature) November 3, 2020 Paper- I November 5, 2020 Paper -II November 7, 2020 Paper - III November 9, 2020 Paper -IV November 11, 2020 Paper -V November 13, 2020

It is to be noted that the examination was originally scheduled to be conducted in March 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The examination was earlier scheduled from December 12 to December 23, 2019 but it was postponed to March 2020 due to some administrative reasons.

The Main examination for the recruitments of Jr. Lecturers, Polytechnic Lecturers, Forest Range Officers, Divisional Accounts Officers, Degree College Lecturers, and Non-Gazetted posts will be conducted in September an October.