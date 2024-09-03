West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the chief ministers of states with recent incidents of rape and sexual abuse. Banerjee accused them of failing to implement effective measures to protect women and children across the country.

Introduction of the 'Aparajita' Bill

Banerjee made her remarks during a session in the West Bengal Assembly, where she introduced the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024. The proposed legislation seeks to enhance protections for women and children by amending existing laws and introducing new provisions specifically targeting rape and sexual offences.

Focus on Swift Justice and Severe Punishments

The Aparajita Bill aims to ensure prompt investigation, expedited justice delivery, and stricter punishments for those found guilty of sexual crimes. Banerjee emphasized that the bill addresses the loopholes present in current central legislation, asserting that social reforms are necessary to combat such heinous crimes.

Response To Recent Protests

The bill's introduction coincides with ongoing protests by junior doctors, who are demanding severe punishment for those responsible for the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Banerjee expressed her grief over the crime and called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure that the perpetrators face the death penalty.

In response to slogans from BJP MLAs demanding her resignation, Banerjee countered by questioning the accountability of the prime minister and home minister under similar circumstances. She highlighted the high rates of crimes against women in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, contrasting them with West Bengal, where she claimed that victims are receiving justice in the courts.

Unanimous Passage of the Anti-Rape Bill

Despite some chaotic scenes in the Assembly, the Aparajita Bill was passed unanimously with full support from the Opposition. However, amendments proposed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were not accepted by the House. The bill includes provisions for capital punishment for individuals convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim's death or leave her in a vegetative state.