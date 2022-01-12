Army Chief MM Narvane talks tough on China: 'We will win in case of war'

Army Chief General MM Naravane today said that India will "come out victorious" in case of war with China. The Army Chief, however, said that war stays only as an "instrument of last resort".

"War or conflict is always an instrument of last resort. But if resorted to, we will come out victorious," the Army Chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "War or conflict is always an instrument of last resort. But if resorted to, we will come out victorious," says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane while answering a question regarding the situation on the northern border pic.twitter.com/s3zLt0U9S1 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

"Long-term solution is to resolve the border question rather than this becoming point of difference and a pinprick in our bilateral relations," Army Chief General MM Naravane said while answering a question regarding the situation on the northern border.

"We're well poised all along our borders&there is no question that any status quo, as it exists today, will ever be altered," he added.