Army, IAF inaugurate Vijaynagar's Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh

The resurfaced runway at Vijaynagar Advance Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh was jointly inaugurated by Air Marshal RD Mathur, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command and Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, GOC-in-C Eastern Command on Wednesday. The inauguration of Vijaynagar ALG re-establishes military transport aircraft connectivity between this Eastern most part of India with other parts of the country.

The repair of the runway was a challenging task and it was coordinated by Air Force Station Jorhat. Since there is no road connectivity to Vijaynagar ALG, all the load had to be airlifted by helicopters. The resurfaced runway will now be used for the movement of larger transport aircraft to this part and it will play an important role in the development of the area. Besides this, the new runway will also facilitate the movement of the people living in the region. The airfield will also allow the local administration to extend their reach to the residents of this remote area and it is also important from a strategic point of view. Experts maintain that the resurfaced ALG will help the security forces in highly effective management of India's borders with Myanmar and facilitate the launch of joint operations by Indian Army and Indian Air Force during crisis.

Both Lt Gen Chauhan and Air Marshal Mathur interacted with the locals and ex-servicemen at Vijaynagar during the inauguration ceremony and praised them for their unflinching dedication to the nation. They expressed hope that the establishment of air connectivity in this remote area with the rest of India would usher in development in the region.