'ARMY ne voters se bola - TAANGE TOD DENGE': Farooq Abdullah's BIG CHARGE on Indian Army

Srinagar, Dec 5 Former chief minister and Lok Sabha member, Farooq Abdullah, who was re-elected unopposed as the chief of the National Conference (NC) party on today, has kicked-off a storm with big allegation on Indian Army. Farooq Abdullah, while referring to the earlier polls in Jammu and Kashmir, alleged interference of security forces during the 1996 assembly polls.

Jammu and Kashmir polls warn security forces, army, and administration not to interfere the poll process in Jammu and Kashmir and said if any sort of rigging took place here during polls, he will launch agitation against it.

"When I was the CM (of J&K in 1996), I went to a village in Doda where polling was happening. I couldn't see anyone there as the (voting) machines were kept in army camp. When I asked why no one was here, they (troops) said no one came to vote," NC chief Farooq Abdullah said.

"When I went to people and asked them why they didn't go to vote - they said Army threatened them with breaking their legs. (Army ne bola - Taange tod denge)," Abdullah added.

Abdullah also warned the security forces and the government not to interfere in the elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said "let people decide whom to vote for".

"Otherwise there will be such a storm, which you will not be able to control," he said. Abdullah also threatened to launch an agitation in case such a thing occurred. "We will be ready to sacrifice our lives. Farooq Abdullah will be the first to start an agitation over it," he said.



Abdullah was once again elected as the President of his party - National Conference - today. NC presidential polls were held on Monday at party headquarters, `Nawa-e-Subha` complex in Srinagar. Imran Nabi, the NC spokesperson, said that Farooq Abdullah was re-elected unopposed as the party president. Abdullah had resigned from the post last month and said that he would like someone else to shoulder the responsibility as the NC president.

'Boycotting Panchayat polls was a huge mistake'

Abdullah also said said boycotting the panchayat polls in 2018 was "a huge mistake" and the party must contest every future election in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I want to tell the party that boycotting the panchayat elections (in 2018) was a huge mistake. Remember this, we will not boycott any coming election. Instead (we will) contest and win them," Abdullah said while addressing the party's delegate session where he was re-elected unopposed as National Conference (NC) president.

Referring to his son Omar Abdullah's announcement that he would not contest elections as long as Jammu and Kashmir remained a Union Territory, the senior

Abdullah said, "As party president, I am telling you (Omar Abdullah) that you have to contest the election."

"Because if we have to fight them, then we all have to jump into the fray and contest elections," he added.