Indian Army

Army vehicle collides with car in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, over dozen jawans injured

According to police, the mishap took place due to the presence of dense fog in the region.

Army vehicle collides with car in Rajasthan&#039;s Jaisalmer, over dozen jawans injured

New Delhi: Almost a dozen Indian Army jawans were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with another vehicle in Rajasthan. The incident took place in the early hours on Sunday (December 15) in Sonu village in Jaisalmer. 

According to police, the mishap took place due to the presence of dense fog in the region. At least 12-15 jawans are said to have been injured in the accident, although an official confirmation on the number remains awaited. All the injured personnel have been referred to Rajkiya Jawahar Hospital. 

In the meantime, the Kotwali police have reached the spot and are taking stock of the situation. 

Tags:
Indian ArmymishapaccidentRajasthanJaisalmercollisionRajasthan Police
