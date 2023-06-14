topStoriesenglish2621524
V SENTHIL BALAJI

Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji Undergoes Coronary Angiogram, Advised Surgery At Earliest

V Senthil Balaji, the Electricity Minister who was arrested earlier in the day by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case, had a coronary angiogram at 10.40 am on June 14. 

Jun 14, 2023

Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji Undergoes Coronary Angiogram, Advised Surgery At Earliest

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji on Wednesday has undergone coronary angiogram and has been advised a bypass surgery at the earliest, news agency PTI quoted the hospital treating him as saying. A medical bulletin from the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, said on Wednesday that V Senthil Balaji, the Electricity Minister who was arrested earlier in the day by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case, had a coronary angiogram at 10.40 am on June 14. The test revealed that he had three clogged arteries that need CABG (coronary artery bypass graft) - a bypass surgery that he should get as soon as possible.

Balaji had complained of chest pain and was admitted to the ICU of the hospital. The state minister of electricity was arrested early this morning after an 18-hour long interrogation. While the ED has not brought out any official statement regarding the arrest, it is learnt that the minister was arrested in a case related to a job-for-cash scam when he was minister in the late Jayalalithaa government, news agency IANS reported. Senthil Balaji later switched over to the DMK.

Also Read: High Drama in Tamil Nadu Over Senthil Balaji's Arrest; DMK Calls It 'Revengeful Act', Congress Condemns

'People Will Teach Lesson To BJP': Stalin On Balaji's Arrest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday asserted that DMK cannot be frightened by BJP`s intimidation tactics and added that the party will deal with state minister Senthil Balaji`s arrest legally. Accusing the ED officials of behaving in an "inhuman" manner, the chief minister said that despite Senthi Balaji`s willingness to cooperate, he was subjected to questioning through the night.

In a statement this morning, he said that the people of the state were watching the developments and would give a fitting reply to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

