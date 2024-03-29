Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Rahul, Akhilesh And Tejashwi Likely To Attend INDIA Bloc's Maha Rally Against ED Action

The leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and others likely to attend Maha Rally on March 31 against ED arrest. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 06:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Senior leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and others, will attend a 'Maharally' organized by AAP at the Ramleela ground on March 31st. The INDIA bloc has received permission from the police and from the Election Commission of India to organise a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31st to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy case. 

The leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Derek O'Brien, Tiruchi Siva, Farooq Abdullah, Champai Soren, Kalpana Soren, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, and others, are expected to participate in the rally, news agency ANI reported.

The INDIA bloc parties held a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Friday informed in a press release on APP Mumbai's official handle.

"It is not Manish Sisodia who is in jail, it is Education in India that is in jail. It is not Satyendra Jain who is in jail, it is Healthcare in India that is in jail. And it is not Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail, it is India's hope that has been imprisoned," AAP Mumbai said in a release.

Earlier, INDIA bloc allies Congress and AAP jointly declared the rally against what is happening in the country. "We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor.

