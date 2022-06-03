हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal's 1st public comments on Sidhu Moosewala killing

This was Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction on singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing in public.

Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s 1st public comments on Sidhu Moosewala killing

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but there should be no politics around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. This was Kejriwal's first reaction on singer's killing in public. Earlier, Kejriwal had expressed his condolence on the incident via a tweet from his official handle.

"I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate. "Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Kejriwal said on sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle.

