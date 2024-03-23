Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Expresses Gratitude To Delhi CM For Love She Recieved, Reads Out Personalised Message From AAP's Convenor

Sunita Kejriwal addresses a press conference and shares Delhi CM's heartfelt message for the people. 

Written By Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 12:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Expresses Gratitude To Delhi CM For Love She Recieved, Reads Out Personalised Message From AAP's Convenor

New Delhi: Assuring the ladies of Delhi, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes live. "Arvind Kejriwal is made of steel," said Sunita Kejriwal. She reads out the heartfelt words from the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who's in the custody of ED. 

"I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon, " says Sunita Kejriwal while reading out the CM's message from jail.

 

