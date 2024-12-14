As Delhi Shivers In Cold Winter, Temperature To Dip Further In Coming Week — Check Weather Forecast

Delhi Weather News: As the bone-chilling winter season continues to grapple Delhi, the residents of the national capital woke up to another chilly morning on Saturday. The minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, the Met office said in its bulletin.

On Thursday, the city had recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season as the minimum temperature dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius. Several homeless people continued to take refuge at night shelters.The Met Office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius. At 8:30 am, the humidity was at 69 percent. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the temperature in Delhi at 5:30 am on Saturday was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 6 and 7 degrees throughout the week with chances of smog in the morning. There are no signs of rain in the coming days, as per the latest weather bulletin. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that the AQI was measured at 212 at 7 AM in the national capital on Saturday.

In Delhi's Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 205, 249, 278, and 168, respectively. In Dwarka Sec 8, AQI was recorded at 212, Nehru Nagar at 247, IGI Airport (T3) at 247, Rohini at 253, Pusa at 242, and Mundka at 264.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 204 at 9 am. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

