Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831603https://zeenews.india.com/india/as-delhi-shivers-in-cold-winter-temperature-to-dip-further-in-coming-week-check-weather-forecast-2831603.html
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER FORECAST

As Delhi Shivers In Cold Winter, Temperature To Dip Further In Coming Week — Check Weather Forecast

The Met Office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

As Delhi Shivers In Cold Winter, Temperature To Dip Further In Coming Week — Check Weather Forecast Representational Image. (ANI)

Delhi Weather News: As the bone-chilling winter season continues to grapple Delhi, the residents of the national capital woke up to another chilly morning on Saturday. The minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, the Met office said in its bulletin.

On Thursday, the city had recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season as the minimum temperature dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius. Several homeless people continued to take refuge at night shelters.The Met Office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius. At 8:30 am, the humidity was at 69 percent. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the temperature in Delhi at 5:30 am on Saturday was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 6 and 7 degrees throughout the week with chances of smog in the morning. There are no signs of rain in the coming days, as per the latest weather bulletin. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that the AQI was measured at 212 at 7 AM in the national capital on Saturday.

In Delhi's Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 205, 249, 278, and 168, respectively. In Dwarka Sec 8, AQI was recorded at 212, Nehru Nagar at 247, IGI Airport (T3) at 247, Rohini at 253, Pusa at 242, and Mundka at 264.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 204 at 9 am. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

(With agencies inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK