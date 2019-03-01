As nation awaits Wing Commander Abhinandan's return, India presents proof against JeM

Even as the nation awaits the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday, India continued to mount pressure on Pakistan to act against Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Indian intelligence agencies have now prepared a comprehensive dossier, listing JeM's and its terror activities as evidence, which will be handed over to Pakistan. The dossier presents documents collected from several open source magazines and write-ups.

“Enclosed are a set of activities that Jaish e Mohammed and Azhar Masood undertake in Pakistan, under the nose of the Pakistan establishment. These are available on open source, on blogs, websites, Facebook accounts and Twitter accounts. Many of them openly declare association of Jaish with terror attacks,” writes India.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted that Masood Azhar, founder of banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, is in Pakistan. Speaking to CNN, Qureshi said, "He is in Pakistan. According to my information. he's very unwell. He is unwell to the extent that he cannot leave his house."

Qureshi's interview was widely covered by Pakistani media.

When asked why Pakistan hasn't yet arrested Azhar who caused so much tension between the two neighbour nations, Qureshi said Pakistan wants evidence so that it can stand in a court of law and follow a legal process.

India has time and again presented several credible against JeM's terror activities.

On February 14, over 2000 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel travelling in a convoy of 78 vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district. The attack resulted in the death of at least 40 CRPF personnel and injured many others. The attack was later claimed by JeM and Kashmiri local Adil Ahmad Dar was identified as the suicide bomber.

Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft bomb terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp killing "a very large number" of terrorists and their trainers in a pre-dawn, ''pre-emptive and non-military'' operation in the wee hours. The IAF's action comes exactly 11 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed at least 40 CRPF troopers in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

Azhar later confirmed that the air strikes indeed took place at the terror camp of JeM at Balakot. He, however, tried to save Pakistan's face by claiming that air strikes didn't cause any damage to his cadre or family members.