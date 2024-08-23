As PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, India Sends Key Message To Russia Over Ongoing Conflict

The Russia and Ukraine war has entered its third year with the loss of lives reported on both sides. Amid the ongoing war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier visited Russia and is currently on a visit to Ukraine where he held bilateral talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the meeting, India highlighted the need for Ukraine and Russia to engage in talks to find a solution to the conflict. "

Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy engaged in extensive discussions, during which the Indian side emphasized the importance of 'practical engagement' among all stakeholders to develop an innovative solution that fosters broad acceptance and contributes to peace and stability in the region. "We also had discussions about the ongoing conflict. It is of topmost importance that peace be maintained. A peaceful solution to the conflict is best for humanity," said Modi.

President @ZelenskyyUa and I had very productive discussions in Kyiv today. India is eager to deepen economic linkages with Ukraine. We discussed ways to boost cooperation in agriculture, technology, pharma and other such sectors. We also agreed to further cement cultural… pic.twitter.com/EOrRyHeNX7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2024

Talking to media, Zelenskyy said, "India will play its role. I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is real war of one man and his name is Putin against whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place..."

Talking about the India-Ukraine meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said PM Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy India's willingness to contribute in 'all possible ways' to facilitate an early return of peace to Ukraine and the region.

Jaishankar described the discussion as detailed, open, and constructive in many ways. He noted that the talks touched on the military situation, concerns such as food and energy security, and potential pathways to peace.

The External Affairs Minister stated that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation in upholding principles of international law, such as respect for territorial integrity and the protection of state sovereignty.

Prime Minister Modi also shared insights from his recent discussions with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. According to Jaishankar, Modi sought President Zelenskyy’s assessment of both the current situation on the ground and the broader diplomatic landscape, and Zelenskyy provided his views on both matters.

Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) is a unique effort which will ensure medical facilities in a rapidly deployable manner. It consists of cubes which contain medicines and equipment for medical care. Today, presented BHISHM cubes to President @ZelenskyyUa. pic.twitter.com/gw3DjBpXyA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2024

Jaishankar described Modi's visit to Kyiv as a "landmark" trip. The Prime Minister arrived in Kyiv on a special train in the morning, where he was received by Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister. A significant portion of the discussions between Modi and Zelenskyy focused on strengthening bilateral relations.

There were discussions on trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education, he said. Modi and Zelenskyy also tasked the India-Ukraine inter-governmental commission to specifically focus on rebuilding trade and economic relations.