Asaduddin Owaisi Blasts Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav For 'Planning' Bihar Violence

New Delhi: Days after communal violences were reported from Bihar and West Bengal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday termed the violence as the failure of the state governments. "It's the failure of the state governments, whether it is the West Bengal govt or the Bihar govt, or whether it is the mob lynching of Idrees Pasha in Karnataka. What was the govt doing?, he said. In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Owaisi said that Nitish has no remorse after the violence erupted in Nalanda District. He also slammed Kumar for attending an Iftar on Monday. He alleged that CM Nitish & Tejashwi want to instil fear in Muslims in the state:

"Whenever there is violence in a State the responsibility for it falls on the State govt. Madrasa Azizia in Biharsharif was set ablaze, and shops of Muslim targeted - there's planning behind it. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar knew Nalanda is a sensitive district yet there was disturbance there," the AIMIM MP said.

Condemning the incident of alleged burning down of Madrasa Azizia in Biharsharif and targeting of Muslim shops, the AIMIM leader said "a man who has been chief minister for years, Nitish Kumar, has not been able to stop this. I condemn the behaviour of Nitish Kumar & RJD govt that they have completely failed in stopping the burning of this madrasa & attack on the masjid."

Communal Violence During Ram Navami In Bihar Sharif

Tension continues to prevail in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif after widespread violence was witnessed on Friday during the Ram Navami Shobha yatra. Fresh violence erupted in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif on Saturday evening. Firing took place reportedly in Paharpur and Kashi Takiya, injuring 3 people who were rushed to hospital for treatment. Several police personnel were also injured in stone pelting.

After Friday`s violence, the local administration imposed section 144 in Bihar Sharif.