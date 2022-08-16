The Hindu community has been attacked once again in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Entering the apple orchard, the terrorists opened fire on Sunil Kumar Bhatt and his brother. Sunil Kumar Bhatt was killed in this attack, while his brother was also seriously injured. After this attack, once again the atmosphere of panic in the valley and the concerns of the people of minority Hindu community have increased. Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted the central government and Jammu and Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha.

"The LG appointed by the BJP has been unsuccessful. 370 was removed because it would benefit Kashmiri Pandits and there would be peace. Kashmiri Pandits had come back after years of hard work, but they have remained insecure. Now Kashmiri Pandits are trying to leave the valley. This is another example of the failure of the Modi government. The entire responsibility for this falls on the BJP and their government. They are proving unsuccessful in protecting the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. The answer should be given by country's PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."

Meanwhile, LG Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the attack in Shopian and has announced to selectively kill the terrorists. National Conference leader Tanveer Sadiq said that due to terrorists, people of the majority community are also afraid and sometimes they are not able to help the people. Kashmiri Pandits are not feeling safe in the Valley and it is a matter of concern. According to media reports, the terrorists entered the apple orchard and asked the names of Sunil Kumar Bhatt and his brother and on coming to know that he was a Hindu, opened fire.