GYANVAPI MOSQUE CASE

ASI To Begin Scientific Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque Complex Today: DM

On Sunday, the ASI team reached Varanasi with all the required equipment.

Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 06:29 AM IST|Source: ANI

ASI To Begin Scientific Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque Complex Today: DM Notably, a Varanasi Court on Friday gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the 'Wazukhana' area which has been sealed.

VARANASI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will begin the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex from Monday, according to Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam. On Sunday, the ASI team reached Varanasi with all the required equipment. "We got the information from ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) that the survey will begin tomorrow...we have not been told about the timings yet...we are doing all the necessary preparations in terms of security", said Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam on Sunday.

Notably, a Varanasi Court on Friday gave directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the 'Wazukhana' area which has been sealed. "I have been informed that my application has been approved and the court has given directions to conduct an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, excluding the Wazukhana which has been sealed. I think the survey can be completed within 3 to 6 months," said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain appearing for the Hindu side.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who also represents Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case, said the court's decision is turning point in the case. "Our application for the ASI survey has been accepted. It is a turning point in the case," he said. The court pronounced its order on a petition filed by the Hindu side seeking direction for a “scientific survey” of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The petition was filed in May this year by five women who in another plea had earlier sought permission to pray at the “Shringar Gauri Sthal” inside the shrine complex. A structure — claimed to be a “Shivling” by Hindu side and a “fountain” by the Muslim side — was also found on May 16 last year during a court-mandated survey of the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

