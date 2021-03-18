Congress can betray all for sake of votes, says PM Modi at poll rally in Assam

Karimganj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lashed out at the Congress, alleging that the grand old party can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes. He also blamed the Congress of doing "corrupt and vote-bank based governance" claiming that it has resulted in Assam being one of the most disconnected states in the country.

"The Congress has become so weak that it can align with any outfit and mislead people for the sake of getting votes," he said.

Addressing his first election rally in the northeastern state of Assam after the announcement of poll dates, the PM said the Congress is moving around with "tala-chabi" (poll symbol of AIUDF) in the state, even as some of its workers were opposed to the idea.

Further, he accused the party of creating "disconnect" between people and places. "The BJP, on the other hand, has done everything to connect people physically, emotionally and culturally," the prime minister added.

"Today there is a wave of development and trust in Assam. We are trying to develop a multimodal logistic park in Silchar to transform this region into an import-export hub. This will provide a lot of employment opportunities to the youth and economic opportunities to the farmers," he added.

PM Modi said the "double-engine government" in the state and at the Centre is also focused on providing health care to people. "Under Ayushman Yojana, over 1.5 lakh people from Assam have received free treatment. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, 27 lakh farmers have received thousands of crores in the state," he added.

Assembly elections to 126-seats House will be held in three phases starting from March 27, the counting of votes will take place on May 2.