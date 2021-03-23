Assam Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Chief JP Nadda to release election manifesto today

New Delhi: BJP Chief JP Nadda will release the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam on Tuesday (March 23).

Apart from unveiling the party's manifesto in Guwahati at 10 am, he will also hold a road show in West Bengal at 3 pm.

BJP announced Nadda’s schedule with a post on Twitter. The BJP Chief has been on a two-day visit to the states of Assam and West Bengal since Monday.

On Sunday, BJP released its manifesto for West Bengal polls.

"This manifesto will add new dimensions to the developmental works being carried out by the Assam BJP-led NDA government in the last five years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A manifesto is not a mere document for us, it is our 'Sankalp Patra'," a statement released by BJP said.

The party has promised to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs if voted to power.

While releasing the manifesto, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that CAA will be implemented in the first Cabinet. The party also promised free KG to PG education for all women and free travel for them in public transport.

