BJP manifesto promises 33% job quota for women, implementing CAA in West Bengal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the high stake election in West Bengal promises to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all state government jobs if voted to power.

The manifesto was released by Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. It emphasises women's safety, infra development, health, industry and promised that every household in Bengal will get at least one job in the next five years.

Amit Shah said the core of BJP's manifesto is based on 'Sonar Bangla' and if voted to power the party will ensure a state free of violence. He said that CAA will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get Rs 10,000 per year for 5 years.

According to the manifesto, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be extended to Bengal and Rs 18,000, will be transferred to 7.5 million farmers' bank accounts. Three new AIIMS hospitals will be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban.

"Locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities, said Amit Shah

Further, Shah slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "politicising administration, criminalising politics and institutionalising corruption".

The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, have stepped up its attack on the opponents in the poll-bound state.