Assam flood affects over 6 lakh people in 17 districts; IMD predicts rainfall

Guwahati: Floods in Assam has affected around 6,80,931 people in 17 districts due as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Monday (July 6, 2020). 4,852 people staying in 62 relief camps, the authority said. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Assam.

At least 8,91,897 various pet (domestic) animals and 8,01,233 poultry were affected due to the current wave of floods.

However, the flood situation has improved in Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Bongaigaon, Hojai, Udalguri, Majuli and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The National Disaster Response Force, Assam State Disaster Response Force personnel, along with the local administration, are continuously working to rescue the affected people and render relief services, including distribution of relief material to the marooned villagers.

Meanwhile, a massive rise of Covid-19 cases is seen in Assam`s main city of Guwahati which has entered a 'real pandemic phase' with community transmission being witnessed, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The Assam government has also ordered most of the departments to shut their offices in the state secretariat complex and work from field units and directorates for a week after four employees working there tested positive for COVID-19.

