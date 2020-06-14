हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has kidney stone

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday was diagnosed with kidney stone, health officials said.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has kidney stone

Guwahati: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday was diagnosed with kidney stone, health officials said.

Doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) detected the kidney stone after Sarma had complained of extreme pain in stomach.

Sarma, who has been very closely supervising the COVID-19 health management in Assam, tweeted: "After an episode of extreme pain in the stomach, doctors in GMCH have detected a kidney stone measuring 3.76 mm through Ultrasonography. Taking saline and injections to overcome the pain. Will take rest for the day."

AssamHimanta Biswa SarmaHimanta Biswa Sarma illness
