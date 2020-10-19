Assam-Mizoram clash: What led to violent conflict at border

GUWAHATI: Seven people were injured and more than 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway were set on fire on the Assam-Mizoram border on Saturday night in a flare up of border dispute between the two states.

According to Mizoram information department, the development took place after villagers of Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam clashed with residents of Vairengte in Kolasib district of neighbouring Mizoram.

Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that a large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening.

Also Read: Several injured in violent clash at Assam-Mizoram border, Centre calls meet

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km border with Assam.Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little results. The two states are often at loggerheads over the boundary, which they dispute.

According to reports, the incident could be the fallout of the demolition of a makeshift hut used by local volunteers who guard the inter- state border near the Saihaipui 'V' village, about 3 km from Vairengte. The volunteers guarde the border to check the movement of the people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police and administration officials have now said that the overall situation on the Assam-Mizoram border is under control and security personnel have been deployed along the border areas under Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib district.

Live TV