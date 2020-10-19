हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam-Mizoram border

Assam-Mizoram clash: What led to violent conflict at border

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states.

Video grab

GUWAHATI: Seven people were injured and more than 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway were set on fire on the Assam-Mizoram border on Saturday night in a flare up of border dispute between the two states.

According to Mizoram information department, the development took place after villagers of Lailapur in Cachar district of Assam clashed with residents of Vairengte in Kolasib district of neighbouring Mizoram. 

Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that a large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening.

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km border with Assam.Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little results. The two states are often at loggerheads over the boundary, which they dispute.

According to reports, the incident could be the fallout of the demolition of a makeshift hut used by local volunteers who guard the inter- state border near the Saihaipui 'V' village, about 3 km from Vairengte. The volunteers guarde the border to check the movement of the people in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police and administration officials have now said that the overall situation on the Assam-Mizoram border is under control and security personnel have been deployed along the border areas under Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib district.

