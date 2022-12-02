Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal DIRTY remarks on HINDU GIRLS: 'Inki 18 saal mein shaadi karo, FERTILE zameen pe kheti hoti hai'

Making extremely shocking comments, Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal today said that Hindus must marry off their daughters at the age of 18-20 years to 'copy Muslim formula of population growth'. Ajmal said that Hindus have a problem - that their population is not growing at the speed of Muslims. Ajmal said,"Hindus don't marry at the right age, they keep 2-3 affairs, but they don't marry. They marry at the age of 40, that too under family pressure, tell me - how will they reproduce?" (Hindu sahi umar mein shaadi nahi karta, 40 saal tak 2-3 illegal biwiyan rakhta hai, fir shayad family ke pressure mein shaadi kar le, batao, bacche kahan se hongi.)

"In our community, girls are married as soon as they turn 18. Government of India permits this. Boys get married as soon as they turn 22. That why the our population is increasing," Ajmal said in a video.

He further added: "Hindus should also adopt Muslim's formula of marrying off their daughters at the age of 18, banjar zameer pe kheti nahi hoti, fertile zameen pe hoti hai".

BJP leaders' WARNING to Ajmal

The state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party strongly reacted to Ajmal's controversial remarks.

Assam BJP MLA D Kalita issued a stern warning to Ajmal over his remarks.

"By saying such things, you are putting allegations about your mother and sister. I condemn it and warn you not to do it otherwise go to Bangladesh and do it.Hindus won't accept it. Don't stoop so low for politics&sell your mother and sister, don't trample upon their dignity," Kalita said.

"You're a Muslim and we're Hindus. Do we've to learn from you? It's the country of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. There's no place for Bangladeshis here. We don't have to learn from Muslims," Assam BJP MLA D Kalita.