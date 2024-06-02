Assembly Election Results: BJP To Retain Power In Arunachal, SKM Sweeps Poll In Sikkim

Assemby Elections Results: The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, is all set to hold on to power as the party surpasses the majority mark and leading in 30 constituencies according to early trends. The BJP has already secured 10 seats in Arunachal without opposition, including the seats of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. Election Commission data indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 30 constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, including Lumla, Kalaktang, Koloriang, Nacho, Likabali, Basar, Along (West), Along (East), and others. The majority threshold in the Arunachal Assembly is 31.

The National People's Party (NPEP) is ahead in eight constituencies, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) in two, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in three, the Congress in one, and Independents in two.

The election for the 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh took place on April 19, coinciding with the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 41 seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The Janata Dal (United) won seven, the National People's Party (NPP) five, the Congress four, and the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) one. Two Independents also emerged victorious in the Assembly polls. All Congress MLAs, with the exception of former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki, joined the BJP.

In Sikkim, the incumbent Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is on course for another resounding victory, leading in 29 constituencies. The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is leading in one constituency.

The election for the 32 assembly seats in Sikkim also took place on April 19, alongside the first phase of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. Exit polls suggest that the SKM is likely to return to power in the state.