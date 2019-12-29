At least 16 Indians injured in bus accident in Egypt

A bus carrying 16 Indian tourists met with an accident near Ain Sokhna in Egypt, the Indian Embassy in Cairo said on Saturday. The mission posted a tweet saying that embassy officials are present at hospitals in Suez city and Cairo. The mission also attached two helpline numbers.

"Bus accident with 16 Indian tourists on board occurred today near Ain Sokhna in Egypt. Embassy officials are at hospitals in Suez city and Cairo. Helpline numbers +20-1211299905 and +20-1283487779 are available," the Indian Embassy tweeted tagging MEA, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and MoS for Minister of State for External Affairs.

Egypt`s Ahram Online newspaper reported that 22 people were killed and eight got injured when the bus collided with a truck on Port Said-Damietta highway on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.