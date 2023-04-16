Atique Ahmed News Update: Akhilesh Yadav's 1st Comments On Atique Ahmed Killing Questions Yogi's Law & Order

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav questioned the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh over killing of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed. Targeting Uttar Pradesh police, Yadav said that crime "had reached its peak in the state" and "morale of the criminals is high.

"When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of affairs for the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such atmosphere," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi. As seen in the visuals, Atique and Ashraf, handcuffed, were asked some questions by the mediapersons. As Atiq started speaking, he was shot in the head from behind, nearly at point-blank range. Ashraf, too, was shot dead.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.Further details are awaited.Asad was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi.

He was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj.Each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered."Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered," UP STF said. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on the same day Asad was killed in the encounter.