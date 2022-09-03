NewsIndia
MAN VS ANIMAL CONFLICT

Attacked by leopard, Kerala man confronts it with knife... know who won the battle

The incident occurred late Friday night when Gopalan was attacked by the leopard which had earlier in the day, finished off two goats. This particular leopard has been creating trouble for the villagers for a while and the Forest Department had been alerted and was trying to trap it using a cage.

Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:36 PM IST|Source: IANS

A leopard that was causing trouble for the villagers at Mankulam in Idukki district has been killed after a man who was attacked, slashed it with a knife and after that, locals got together and brought an end to the leopard.

But late at night, the leopard attacked Gopalan, who slashed it with a knife and soon, the locals joined in and killed it.

"I had no other option and I did it to save my life," said Gopalan presently convalescing at a hospital after suffering injuries in the attack.

Man vs animal conflictLeopard in KeralaKerala Leopardleopard in Kerala

