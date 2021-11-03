Attention Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon! Metro timings revised for Diwali - check here

New Delhi: In view of Diwali festival on Thursday (November 4), last train services from terminal stations of all Delhi Metro corridors, except Green Line, will start at 10 PM, officials said. On regular days, the last services start at 11 PM from terminal stations.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on November 4, will start at 10 PM from terminal stations of all metro lines except Green Line (i.e, Line-5 from Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahdurgarh) stations)," the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday. Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.

Last metro train service from terminal stations of Green Line will remain same according to the modified schedule, already in place since the past few months, to undertake construction work of halt platform, officials said. According to the modified schedule, the last train for service from Brig. Hoshiar Singh station towards Inderlok station will leave at 9 PM, the statement said.

From Brig. Hoshiar Singh station towards Kirtinagar, the last service will start at 9:10 PM, Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh service at 9:30 PM, and Kirtinagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh service at 9:30 PM, it added.

