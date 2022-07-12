New Delhi: A day after World Population Day, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has raised eyebrows with his latest statement as he retorted to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comments on population control and not letting an 'imbalance' emerge while handling an area's population. While speaking to reporters on Monday (July 11), he said, "Giving birth to a child is up to the almighty. When a child is given by Allah, the risk attached with him are also sent by the almighty."

Samajwadi Party MP accused UP govt for viewing population growth from 'certain angle'

Further, the SP MP attacked the UP government for looking at population growth from a 'particular angle'. He also advised the Yogi Adityanath government to pay attention to education instead of mulling a law on population control.

"Instead of contemplating a law to check the growth in population, the government should pay attention to education and make proper arrangements for everyone, be they are poor, big or small," Barq added.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's dig at UP CM

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also took an indirect dig at CM Yogi Adityanath through a tweet in which he said anarchy is not caused by population but by the “destruction of democratic values." Yadav wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "Anarchy does not arise from the population, but from the destruction of democratic values."

The SP chief’s remark comes in the wake of UP CM Adityanath saying that population control programmes must not create an "imbalance" by focusing on "native" residents even as the growth rate of "some community" remains high, a probable reference to Muslims, PTI reported.

"It should not happen that the speed of population growth or the percentage of some community is high and we stabilise the population of the 'moolniwasi' (natives) through awareness or enforcement," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV