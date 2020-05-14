Avalanche hits Indian Army post in north Sikkim, soldier missing

SIKKIM: A soldier went missing after an Indian Army post was hit by an avalanche in North Sikkim on Thursday.

According to reports, am Army patrolling-cum-snow clearance party of 17-18 personnel was hit by snow slide in the Lugnak La area of Sikkim on Thursday.

Except for one soldier, all others trapped under snow had been rescued, the Army said.

"A patrolling-cum-snow clearance party, comprising 17-18 soldiers, came under snow slide. All recovered except one soldier. Intense search is in progress," the army said.

In a similar incident earlier, Lance Naik Sanjeeva Reddy, who was operating a dozer in the snowbound high-altitude areas of Sikkim, was hit by an avalanche on April 11.