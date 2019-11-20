Aviation ministry to connect Bilaspur and Ambikapur airports through Udan 4.0

New Delhi: Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday (November 20) informed that it will offer routes connectivity to Bilaspur and Ambikapur Airports in Chhattisgarh through its Udan 4.0 scheme.

Minister of State(I/C) for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, discussed this matter in a review meeting of Udan and informed that the ministry is committed to connecting these airports at the earliest which is the aim of Udan 4.0.

According to information shared by PIB, Udan scheme focuses on states having unconnected regions. Chhattisgarh is one of the focus states for the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Ministry also informed that priority routes in Chhattisgarh would be soon offered for bidding under UDAN 4.0. However, Bilaspur has already been included in the ensuing round of bidding under UDAN.

There has been immense interest expressed by the airline operators to connect the city and extend the benefit of air transport to the people of the region.

Bilaspur is significant on the country’s map both culturally and commercially. The region is also recognized for its distinct characteristics like producing unique rice quality, Doobraj or the contribution of the Kosa silk industry to the handloom sector.

Connecting Bilaspur to Ambikapur is likely to meet desired aspirations of the people of the region.