close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ministry of Civil Aviation

Aviation ministry to connect Bilaspur and Ambikapur airports through Udan 4.0

Minister of State(I/C)  for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, discussed this matter in a review meeting of Udan and informed that the ministry is committed to connecting these airports at the earliest which is the aim of Udan 4.0. 

Aviation ministry to connect Bilaspur and Ambikapur airports through Udan 4.0

New Delhi: Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday (November 20) informed that it will offer routes connectivity to Bilaspur and Ambikapur Airports in Chhattisgarh through its Udan 4.0 scheme. 

Minister of State(I/C)  for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, discussed this matter in a review meeting of Udan and informed that the ministry is committed to connecting these airports at the earliest which is the aim of Udan 4.0. 

According to information shared by PIB, Udan scheme focuses on states having unconnected regions. Chhattisgarh is one of the focus states for the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Live TV

The Ministry also informed that priority routes in Chhattisgarh would be soon offered for bidding under UDAN 4.0. However, Bilaspur has already been included in the ensuing round of bidding under UDAN. 

There has been immense interest expressed by the airline operators to connect the city and extend the benefit of air transport to the people of the region. 

Bilaspur is significant on the country’s map both culturally and commercially. The region is also recognized for its distinct characteristics like producing unique rice quality, Doobraj or the contribution of the Kosa silk industry to the handloom sector.

Connecting Bilaspur to Ambikapur is likely to meet desired aspirations of the people of the region.

Tags:
Ministry of Civil AviationBilaspurAmbikapur airportsUdan 4.0Chhattisgarh airport
Next
Story

Will form a stable government soon in Maharashtra, says Prithviraj Chavan after Congress-NCP meeting

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Delhi LG approves regularisation of 1,797 unauthorised colonies