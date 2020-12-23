Ayodhya Ram Mandir: This is the biggest challenge for temple designers, help called from IITs

The work of digging to lay the foundation for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi complex will start in January 2021. The foundation work is a challenge for the construction of Ram temple as the area is on the bank of River Saryu and there is gravelly-sandy soil up to 100 feet below the ground.

Due to this, the work of piling is being hampered and to overcome this obstacle, to keep the Ram temple safe for 1,000 years, a team of IIT experts from all over the country is working to prepare the better design of the foundation.

The current and retired experts of IIT-Madras, IIT-Mumbai, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Guwahati and CBRI Roorkee are engaged in preparing the report. It is believed that the design of the foundation can be finalized in the proposed meeting of Ram Mandir Construction Committee in Delhi by December 29 at the end of 2021.

A meeting was held with Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, saints and office bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Karsevak Puram in Ayodhya. In this meeting, a public cooperation work plan for construction of Ram temple was asked to share with the saints and also the progress of construction of Ram temple, said the general secretary of Ram Janma Bhoomi Trust, Champat Rai.

Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and the government will not acquire the land of other people of Ayodhya. Champat Rai told that there is sandy soil 17 meters below and even after digging further, the soil is not being found. The foundation design is being prepared and the same method is used to build a dam on the river while laying the foundation for the Ram temple.

An underground retaining wall, to stop the flow of water, will be built on 5 acres of land for safekeeping of the Ram temple. Rai said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers will voluntarily meet the President, Vice President and Prime Minister on January 14 for the construction of Ram temple, besides voluntary contribution from the 11 crore families.

