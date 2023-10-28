New Delhi: The Congress party has raised objections to the BJP’s hoardings claiming credit for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The opposition party has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that the ruling party has violated the model code of conduct by using religious symbols in its poll campaign. The Congress has also accused the BJP of deviating from the devotion to Lord Ram. The BJP has dismissed the Congress’ objections as a sign of its pain over the construction of the Ram temple.

BJP Hits Back, Says Congress Is ‘Anti-Ram’

The ruling party has said that the Congress has always been against “Lord Shri Ram, Hindutva and Sanatan Dharm”. The BJP has said that the Ram temple is the centre of faith for millions of people in the state and the country, and that the Congress should also put up such hoardings. The BJP has also said that the Congress is pained because the Ram temple will be consecrated on January 22, 2024, due to the “willpower” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress Says Ram Temple Belongs To All, Not To BJP

The Congress has countered the BJP’s claims by saying that the Ram temple belongs to all citizens, not to any party. The opposition party has said that Lord Ram is ‘Maryada Purushottam’ and a symbol of love, devotion, faith and sacrifice. The Congress has said that Lord Ram cannot be a subject of politics or partisan politics. The Congress has also said that it used to file affidavits in court affirming the existence of Lord Ram, contrary to the BJP’s allegations.

The state of Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17 for its 230 assembly seats. The BJP and the Congress are locked in a fierce contest for power in the state. The BJP is seeking to retain its rule, while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback.