Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex To Offer State-Of-Art Facilities; Champat Rai Shares Details

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, has revealed that the soon-to-be-constructed Ayodhya Ram Temple will have state-of-the-art facilities for devotees in its complex. The complex aims to provide modern amenities and services, ensuring a comfortable and enriching experience for the estimated 25,000 pilgrims.

Pilgrimage Facility Centre To Offer Locker, Small Hospital

Champat Rai announced that the Pilgrimage Facility Centre (PFC) will boast locker facilities capable of accommodating 25,000 pilgrims, ensuring the safety of their belongings. Additionally, a small hospital is set to be constructed near the PFC, emphasizing the organizers' commitment to the well-being of devotees.

Comprehensive Facilities Including Toilets And Sewer Treatment Plants

Addressing the essential needs of the pilgrims, a vast complex is dedicated to toilets and other facilities, with the added provision of two sewer treatment plants. This forward-thinking approach aims to manage waste materials efficiently, contributing to a clean and hygienic environment.

Map Reveals Temple Construction Progress, Layout

Champat Rai shared insights into the temple construction, highlighting the completion of the ground floor and the ongoing construction of the first floor. The northern part of the 70-acre land has been allocated for the three-storeyed temple, aligning with the Supreme Court's directives. A detailed map illustrated the designated areas, offering transparency regarding the project's progress.

'Atmanirbhar' Temple Complex With Green Initiatives

The under-construction Ram temple complex is set to be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant), incorporating sewage and water treatment plants. Officials affirm that the complex will prioritize green spaces, with 70% of the 70-acre area dedicated to lush greenery. Two sewage treatment plants, a water treatment plant, and a dedicated power line underscore the commitment to sustainability.

Accessibility For All

Ensuring accessibility for all, the temple complex will feature facilities for the elderly and specially-abled visitors. A lift facility and two ramps at the entrance aim to ease movement, making the complex inclusive and accommodating.

Jatayu Statue On Kuber Tila

Champat Rai concluded the presentation with the announcement of the installation of a statue of Jatayu on Kuber Tila in Ayodhya, adding a cultural and spiritual dimension to the grand project.

As the Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex takes shape, these comprehensive plans showcase a harmonious blend of modern amenities, environmental consciousness, and cultural richness, setting the stage for an unparalleled pilgrimage experience.