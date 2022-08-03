NewsIndia
AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Free entry at all monuments from August 5 to 15, announces Centre

No fees will be charged to domestic or foreign visitors at all ticketed Centrally protected monuments, museums, and archaeological sites.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

New Delhi: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence, the Union Culture ministry on Wednesday (August 3, 2022) announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15. No fees will be charged to domestic or foreign visitors at all ticketed Centrally protected monuments, museums and archaeological sites.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022."

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Center to celebrate and commemorate India's 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of independence.

