People forced to buy national flag for ration, alleges BJP MP Varun Gandhi

New Delhi: A video in which several people alleged that they have been forced to buy a national flag to get their ration is going viral on the internet. This video was shared by BJP MP Varun Gandhi on twitter, taking a dig on the central government.

The Pilibhit MP posted the video on Twitter along with the message, "It would be unfortunate if celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence become a burden for the poor." Earlier he had condemned the government over the introduction of GST, over-packed eatables, removal of railways concession for elderlies and the Agnipath scheme.

"Ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag or denied a share of grains they are entitled to. It is shameful to extract the price of 'Tiranga', which lives is in the heart of every Indian, by snatching the poor's morsel of food," quoted Mr. Gandhi.

आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगाँठ का उत्सव गरीबों पर ही बोझ बन जाए तो दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण होगा।



राशनकार्ड धारकों को या तिरंगा खरीदने पर मजबूर किया जा रहा है या उसके बदले उनके हिस्से का राशन काटा जा रहा है।



हर भारतीय के हृदय में बसने वाले तिरंगे की कीमत गरीब का निवाला छीन कर वसूलना शर्मनाक है। pic.twitter.com/pYKZCfGaCV — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 10, 2022

This is the 75th Independence day of our nation. To celebrate this day, the Prime Minister of India introduced the Har Ghar Tiranga Scheme. This is a scheme under the umbrella of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Through this scheme every citizen is encouraged to bring in the Triranga to their homes and hoist it from August 13th to 15th i.e. on Independence day. With an intention to make the tiranga more personal and bring in the feeling of patriotism in every nook and corner of the country.

Bringing the flag home as a nation on the 75th year of independence symbolises both the dedication to establishing a better country and the act of personal connection to the Tiranga. Invoking a sense of patriotism in people's hearts and raising awareness of the Indian National Flag are the goals of the programme.

What is Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav?

The Government of India has launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate and celebrate 75 years of independence as well as the illustrious past of its people, culture, and accomplishments.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the Indian people who, in addition to playing a key role in the country's progress to this point, also possess the strength and capacity to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enabling India 2.0, fueled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence began on March 12, 2021, and the formal Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav trip began on that date. It will conclude on August 15, 2023, one year after it began.