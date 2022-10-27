Azam Khan CONVICTED in HATE SPEECH case, sentencing by Rampur court shortly

RAMPUR: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was convicted by the Rampur court in an alleged hate speech case. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence for the influential Samajwadi Party leader at 3 pm today.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been found guilty in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019.

Samajwadi Party's Rampur legislator has been charged in over 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy, and theft. Khan, the influential Muslim face of the party, was arrested by police in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before being released on bail.