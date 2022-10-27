NewsIndia
AZAM KHAN

Azam Khan CONVICTED in HATE SPEECH case, sentencing by Rampur court shortly

Azam Khan convicted: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been found guilty in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019.

Written By  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Azam Khan has been convicted in a hate speech case
  • Rampur court will give the quantum of the sentence around 3 PM today
  • Khan was found guilty in the hate speech case filed against him over his comments against UP CM Yogi Adityanath in 2019

RAMPUR: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was convicted by the Rampur court in an alleged hate speech case. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence for the influential Samajwadi Party leader at 3 pm today.

 

 

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been found guilty in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019.

Samajwadi Party's Rampur legislator has been charged in over 90 cases including extortion, criminal conspiracy, and theft. Khan, the influential Muslim face of the party, was arrested by police in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before being released on bail.

